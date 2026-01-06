The cross-section of Jeopardy! viewers and indie music fans might remember Texas software engineer Stella Trout, who competed on the show last June and generated some attention when people observed she looked strikingly similar to Snail Mail, aka Lindsey Jordan. Well, Trout is back on the show, competing in the Champions Wildcard quarterfinals, and she addressed the discourse on the air.

In a between-rounds chat, host Ken Jennings teed up Trout to speak about Snail Mail, and she said, “People online said I looked a lot like this indie musician Snail Mail.” Jennings asked if she really looks like her and Trout continued, “Apparently, ’cause everybody online thought so, and then she saw it, and so then she followed me, and now we follow each other. And I’m like, ‘Snail Mail, let me be your stunt double or something.'” Here’s a clip of the interaction (shared by Snail Mail’s label Matador Records).

Indeed, Jordan is all in on her and Trout looking alike. In an Instagram Story yesterday (January 5), Jordan wrote, “twin is on jeopardy tonight again lets go stella trout!!!!!” She then posted a screenshot of Trout on the show and wrote, “i love u twin.”

Spoiler in case you’re not caught up on Jeopardy!: Trout won the episode, so expect to see more of her in the near future.