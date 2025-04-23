This Is Lorelei Taps Snail Mail For A Reworked Version Of ‘Two Legs’

This Is Lorelei (real name Nate Amos) is currently days out from dropping Box For Buddy, Box For Star Deluxe, an expanded version of his 2024 album. Included in the revamped project are new collaborations, like a new MJ Lenderman-featuring version of “Dancing In The Club.” Now he has added another one, this time recruiting Snail Mail to rework “Two Legs.”

Amos says of the track in a statement, “When the idea of a deluxe edition with covers/collabs first came up the literal first thought I had was ‘I gotta get Lindsey to sing Two Legs’. I’ve loved Snail Mail ever since Water From Your Eyes had a chance to tour with them so it was a joy to hear Lindsey bless the song like this.”

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan adds, “Within the last few years, following Nate’s projects, I have come to the conclusion he is the best songwriter of our generation as well as a great guy. Getting to do vocals on this was such a treat because I got to listen to it over and over again.”

Listen to “Two Legs (Snail Mail Version)” above.

Box For Buddy, Box For Star Deluxe is out 4/25 via Double Double Whammy. Find more information here.