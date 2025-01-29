Every Linkin Park and Jay-Z fan watching Jeopardy! last night could be heard yelling “what the hell are you waitin’ for?” at the contestants.

One of the categories during Tuesday’s episode of the long-running game show was “From TV Show To Film.” The $2,000 clue: “When this movie based on an ’80s show begins, ‘Numb/Encore’ plays over a scene at a Florida nightclub.” None of the three contestants, Amy, Grant, or David, got the correct answer, which is, of course, “What is Miami Vice?”

The Michael Mann-directed masterpiece (that’s right, masterpiece) begins with a sequence set to “Numb/Encore,” a song from Linkin Park and Jay-Z’s Collision Course EP. It’s very good, and VERY 2006.

As one user on X noted, “no one got it, of course.” Others pointed out that “Jeopardy contestants are just a bunch of NERDS” and joked “Film Twitter baying like a litter of mangy, godforsaken hounds.” I would also be remiss if I didn’t include the “Numb/Encore” edit.

Linkin Park reformed in 2024 with a new lead singer, Emily Armstrong, following the death of vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. The group released an album, From Zero, last November and are going on a lengthy international tour. You can see the dates here.