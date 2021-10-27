Now is perhaps the best time in recorded history for fans of Snail Mail songs that share their names with famous people. Earlier this month, Lindsey Jordan teased her upcoming album Valentine with the single “Benjamin Franklin,” and today, she returns with “Madonna.” On the track, she sings of idolizing the object of her admiration: “I consecrate my life to kneeling at your altar / My second sin of seven being wanting more / Could that have been the smell of roses, backseat lover?”

Jordan says of the song, “I am excited to share this one! In summation, it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.”

On top of the single, Snail Mail also shared a live performance video of the track, which was filmed at The Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York.

Jordan previously said of Valentine, “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all. Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Listen to “Madonna” and watch the live performance video above.

Valentine is out 11/5 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.