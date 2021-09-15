Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) established herself as one of indie’s most promising up-and-comers with her 2018 album Lush, and now she’s ready to follow it up: She announced today that her sophomore album is called Valentine and it’s set to release on November 5. She also shared a video for the title track, a song that starts out guided by mellow, atmospheric guitars before bursting into a kinetic chorus.

Jordan says of the video:

“It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll! Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim And Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes.”

She also said of the album, “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all. Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Listen to “Valentine” above and find the Valentine art and tracklist below, as well as Snail Mail’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Valentine”

2. “Ben Franklin”

3. “Headlock”

4. “Light Blue”

5. “Forever (Sailing)”

6. “Madonna”

7. “c. et. al.”

8. “Glory”

9. “Automate”

10. “Mia”

11/27/2021 — Richmond VA @ The National *

11/28/2021 — Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

11/30/2021 — Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater *

12/01/2021 — Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

12/03/2021 — Birmingham AL @ Saturn *

12/04/2021 — Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine *

12/05/2021 — Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

12/07/2021 — Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall *

12/08/2021 — Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre *

12/10/2021 — St Louis MO @ The Pageant *

12/11/2021 — Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre *

12/12/2021 — Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

12/13/2021 — Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre *

12/15/2021 — Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

12/16/2021 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

12/17/2021 — Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall *

12/18/2021 — Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony *

12/19/2021 — Norfolk VA @ The NorVa *

12/21/2021 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

02/18/2022 — Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

02/20/2022 — Glasgow UK @ QMU

02/22/2022 — Bristol UK @ SWX

02/23/2022 — London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/25/2022 — Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

02/26/2022 — Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

02/27/2022 — Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

02/28/2022 — Milan IT @ Magnolia

03/02/2022 — Zürich CH @ Bogen F

03/03/2022 — Munich DE @ Ampere

03/04/2022 — Dresden DE @ Groovestation

03/06/2022 — Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

03/07/2022 — Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

03/08/2022 — Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

03/10/2022 — Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

03/12/2022 — Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

03/13/2022 — Hamburg DE @ Knust

03/14/2022 — Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

03/15/2022 — Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

03/16/2022 — Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/05/2022 — Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer #

04/06/2022 — Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer #

04/07/2022 — Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre #

04/08/2022 — Boston MA @ Royale #

04/09/2022 — Montreal QC @ Club Soda #

04/11/2022 — Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre #

04/12/2022 — Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre #

04/14/2022 — Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre #

04/15/2022 — Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue #

04/16/2022 — Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall #

04/17/2022 — Denver CO @ Ogden Theater #

04/20/2022 — Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre ^

04/21/2022 — Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

04/22/2022 — Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

04/23/2022 — Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

04/24/2022 — Oakland CA @ Fox Theater ^

04/27/2022 — Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

04/28/2022 — San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

04/29/2022 — Mesa AZ @ The Nile ^

04/30/2022 — Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf ^

05/02/2022 — Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

05/03/2022 — Dallas TX @The Factory Studio ^

05/05/2022 — Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage ^

05/06/2022 — Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel ^

05/07/2022 — Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/08/2022 — Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville ^

* with Spencer & Hotline TNT

# with Joy Again

^ with The Goon Sax

Valentine is out 11/5 via Matador. Pre-order it here.