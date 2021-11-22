Lindsey Jordan released her latest Snail Mail album, Valentine, earlier this month, and she was expecting to launch a tour behind it in just a few days now. Unfortunately, the shows will not go on as planned, as Jordan revealed today she was forced to postpone the trek upon discovering an issue with her vocal cords.

She made the announcement with an Instagram post today, which reads, “Lindsey here – unfortunately, with terrible news this time. I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT [ear, nose, and throat doctor] last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(. I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing–we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”

The US tour dates have already been rescheduled, as those are now set for August and September 2022. Meanwhile, the UK and European dates scheduled for February and March 2022 are in the process of being rescheduled and new dates will be announced “soon.” The North American tour dates originally scheduled for 2022 remain unchanged.

Find Snail Mail’s upcoming tour dates below.

04/05/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/06/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/07/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre #

04/08/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale #

04/09/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda #

04/11/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre #

04/12/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

04/14/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre #

04/15/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

04/16/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall #

04/17/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater #

04/19/2022 — Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater ^

04/20/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

04/21/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

04/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

04/23/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

04/24/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

04/27/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

04/28/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

04/29/2022 — Mesa, AZ @ The Nile ^

04/30/2022 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

05/02/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

05/03/2022 — Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio ^

05/05/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage ^

05/06/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

05/07/2022 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/08/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville ^

08/12/2022 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

08/16/2022 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

08/17/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

08/19/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The National

08/20/2022 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/21/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

08/23/2022 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

08/24/2022 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

08/26/2022 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/27/2022 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

08/28/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

08/30/2022 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

08/31/2022 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/02/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/03/2022 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/04/2022 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/06/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/07/2022 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/09/2022 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

# with Joy Again

^ with The Goon Sax

Valentine is out now via Matador. Get it here.