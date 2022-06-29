Snail Mail is about to have a busy summer. Not only does the Lindsey Jordan-fronted band have a headlining tour in support of Valentine to look forward to, they’ll also be a part of Turnstile’s Love Connection Tour (along with Jpegmafia) and are taking part in Courtney Barnett’s Here And There touring “festival.” Now, Snail Mail has added more material to its arsenal with two new songs releases in the Spotify Singles series.

“Feeling Like I Do” is a cover of a Superdrag song off of their 2002 album Last Call For Vitriol, while the band also put out a new version of “Headlock,” from Valentine. The biggest shift on the new version of “Headlock” is in Jordan’s delivery. She sounds like a vocalist who has been perfecting her range and experimenting with new ways to convey lyrics like, “Man enough to see this through. Man, I’m nothing without you.”

In a statement, Jordan said of the main difference between the two versions, “The original was recorded almost two years ago, and the more I perform the song the more I think of ideas that I wish I had put into the original. This version gave me the opportunity to implement some of those ideas.”

Meanwhile, the “Feeling Like I Do’ cover gave Jordan an opportunity to have fun with a favorite song. “I love it, and I’ve loved it for a while,” she said. “And I was able to make it my own by singing on it.”

Listen to Snail Mail’s “Headlock” and “Feeling Like I Do” cover below.