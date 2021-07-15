Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) upped her clout in the music world with her 2020 album Color Theory, a sophomore effort that became a critical- and fan-favorite. There’s no word yet on when a follow-up might arrive, but Allison did share some new music today, a song called “Rom Com 2004.”

The song was produced by BJ Burton, who is known for his work with artists like Bon Iver, Charli XCX, Chance The Rapper, and many others. Allison says of the track, “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it.”

Based on how Allison described the creation of the song, the result makes sense. For a lot of the track, it sounds like one of the breezy, poppy tunes from one of her last two albums, but there are times when it sounds like the device used to play the track is malfunctioning, resulting in some dissonance that keeps you on your toes and wondering what’s going to happen next.

The song arrives with an appropriately glitched-out visual, which features a Nintendo Mii-like representation of Allison adventuring through a city and encountering all sorts of madness.

Listen to “Rom Com 2004” above.