Sombr has been enjoying a breakout 2025, with his singles “Back To Friends” and “Undressed” both becoming top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Those two songs, it turns out, will appear on Sombr’s highly anticipated debut album, I Barely Know Her, which was announced today (August 11).

The project drops soon, on August 22, and it’s set to feature ten songs. The tracklist includes Sombr’s latest single, last month’s “12 To 12.”

He discussed new music in a June interview with Billboard, saying:

“There’s always a part of having ‘hits’ that puts pressure on you, but I try to block that out. Every time I’m feeling it, I remember why I got into it and why I made those songs [‘Undressed’ and ‘Back To Friends’]. I didn’t make them to have hits; I made them because I was feeling something and I needed an escape. I needed to pour my thoughts and feelings out, and when I put them out, I received so many messages and people telling me after shows that the music has been therapeutic for them, which is exactly what it was for me. I don’t think the music I’ve made will impact the album, really. I think the music I’ve made has definitely given me the confidence to do what I want and make what I feel is true to myself because that’s what those songs were. I can’t say much, but there’s definitely an album on the horizon.”

Check out the I Barely Know Her art and tracklist below, along with Sombr’s upcoming tour dates.