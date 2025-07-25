Insurgent indie-pop star Sombr has put himself on the map in a big way, first with his March single “Undressed,” then with the announcement of his first headlining tour. He should continue to grab eyes, ears, and hearts with his latest single, “12 To 12,” thanks to its glitzy video co-starring fellow Gen-Z upstart, Addison Rae.

The “12 To 12” video gives serious Studio 54 vibes, from its funky, toe-tapping beat to its discotheque theming, as Addison and Sombr slither and strut across a light-up dance floor. Sombr also plays dual roles as a late-night TV host — kind of insane timing for that one — and his own guest, while Rae shows off her moves both solo and with the rising singer.

Sombr’s not the only one going on tour this year; Rae announced her own tour is kicking off in August last month, supporting her own debut album, Addison, which is out now via Columbia Records.

Watch the video for Sombr’s “12 To 12” featuring Addison Rae above. See below for his tour dates.