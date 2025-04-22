Sombr is about to spend some “late nights” on the road.

The fast-rising singer — who currently has two songs in the Billboard Hot 100, “Back To Friends” at No. 56 and “Undressed” at No. 84 — has shared the North American dates for his The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour. The trek begins in St. Paul on September 30 and ends in Los Angeles on October 28, with stops in Chicago, Boston, and New York, among other cities, in between.

Pre-sale tickets for The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour will be available beginning Wednesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time with the general on-sale on Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the full tour dates below.