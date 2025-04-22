Sombr is about to spend some “late nights” on the road.
The fast-rising singer — who currently has two songs in the Billboard Hot 100, “Back To Friends” at No. 56 and “Undressed” at No. 84 — has shared the North American dates for his The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour. The trek begins in St. Paul on September 30 and ends in Los Angeles on October 28, with stops in Chicago, Boston, and New York, among other cities, in between.
Pre-sale tickets for The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour will be available beginning Wednesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time with the general on-sale on Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Check out the full tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour
09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Outset
10/03 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
10/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
10/08 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/09 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/13 — Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis
10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft @ Center Stage
10/17 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues
10/18 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
10/20 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
10/25 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop
10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre