Sónar offers a strong excuse for a European getaway this summer: The full lineup for the 2025 edition of the Barcelona, Spain festival was revealed today (February 6), and it’s a strong, electronic-led roster.

New additions to the festival (which goes down from June 12 to 14) include live shows from Pa Salieu, Sega Bodega, Dengue Dengue Dengue, and Herbert & Momoko, as well as DJ sets from Dixon, Actress b2b Skee Mask, Dee Diggs, and 90s legend Ultra Naté. There will also be a tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died in 2023, from Sakamoto collaborators Alva Noto and Fennez.

That’s in addition to a previously announced acts Four Tet, Skrillex, Arca, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, Honey Dijon, Peggy Gou, Polo & Pan, and more. All in all, there are 117 performances taking place across ten stages, split across Sónar By Day and Sónar By Night.

Tickets are on sale now via the festival website. The base option, the SonarPass, is going for 210€ (about $218).

Meanwhile, Four Tet and Skrillex (alongside Fred Again..) had a major moment in 2023 when they headlined Coachella. That didn’t change much for Four Tet at home, though, as he later explained, “I did Coachella, and the next gig was a three-and-a-half-hour set at my daughter’s 13th birthday party to 20 teenage girls, who I felt looked at me deeply unimpressed the whole time.”

Check out the lineup announcement video above.