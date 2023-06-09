Skrillex and Nai Barghouti have shared their video for “Xena,” from Skrillex’s Quest For Fire album.

In the video, directed by Amara Abbas, several women are seen uniting and expressing their emotions in a rebellious manner, defying the restraints placed upon them. These women are seen grappling with a whirlwind of emotions, and navigating conflict, resistance, fear, love, festivities, prayer, and dance.

“The film is around female passion/rage, liberation, duality of culture, freedom of choice, and resistance,” said Abbas in a statement. “It is about the women who are leading revolution in systems that are designed against them…it’s about what this movement represents, what these young women represent — and what they inspire. Not a lot of us have experienced being in regions where such intense events have occurred and the bones of what has happened is still very much there. This film is, in some way, the phoenix moment of women who are living this reality.”

In tandem with the video, Skrillex has partnered with OXFAM International, supporting donations to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal. OXFAM is working to provide clean water, food, heating, and hygiene kits to those affected by the disaster.

You can see the video for “Xena” above.

