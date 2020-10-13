While older songs tend to be the ones that top lists of the greatest tunes ever, contemporary tracks fare much better in the ranks of the most-streamed music. Songs from the past decade are the ones that dominate these all-time lists; Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” has over 2.6 billion plays, which is the most ever. Now, though, one older track has snuck into the billion streams club and made some history in the process: Oasis’ “Wonderwall” has become the first song from the ’90s to crack 1 billion plays on Spotify, as Chart Data notes.

Additionally, it’s also only the second song from before the year 2000 to surpass a billion streams. The other is Queen’s 1975 classic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which has over 1.3 billion streams.

Technically, as of press time, my desktop Spotify application shows that “Wonderwall” has racked up only 999,925,038 plays. Perhaps my app isn’t displaying the most recent data, but even if “Wonderwall” hasn’t topped a billion streams quite yet, it is likely to very soon.

This achievement puts Oasis in rare company, as only a small number of artists have ever had a song hit a billion Spotify streams. It’s not quite the same list, but artists with songs in the top 100 most-streamed Spotify tracks ever (all of which have at least a billion streams) include Post Malone, Justin Bieber (7 songs each), Sheeran (5), The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Dua Lipa (4 each), Drake, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, XXXTentacion, Twenty One Pilots, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Cardi B (3 each), Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charlie Puth, Maroon 5, Sia, Travis Scott (2 each), 5 Seconds Of Summer, Adele, John Legend, Juice WRLD, Justin Timberlake, Lauv, Lil Uzi Vert, and Tones And I (1 each), among others.

