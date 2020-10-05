Ed Sheeran Was Once Told To Dye His Hair Black In Order To Be Famous

Ed Sheeran may be the most unstoppable star who’s not on social media. The singer has some of the most viewed YouTube videos of the last decade and he even turned a Jay-Z collaboration down. So, it comes as a surprise that Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp said the singer’s former management company dropped him from their roaster because they didn’t think he had what it takes to “make it.”

Camp recently sat down with the Straight Up podcast and touched on Sheeran’s early career. According to Camp, Sheeran’s former management company told him to change many things, including his hair color and signature lyrical delivery: “The other management ac­tually resigned from him because they said he wasn’t going anywhere. He had to drop the looping pedal, dye his hair black and give up the rapping.”

While Camp didn’t go into much more detail, it’s safe to say the former management company regrets dropping Sheeran, and not only because his 2019 Divide tour surpassed U2 as the highest-grossing tour of all time, as per The Guardian racking up $735 million and attracted over 8 million concertgoers in 43 countries.

