There’s about the be a new music festival in town: Bridgeport, Connecticut will host the inaugural edition of the Soundside Music Festival later this year, with the two-day event going down on September 28 and 29 at Seaside Park, along the banks of the Long Island Sound. They’re kicking things off with a bang, too: Noah Kahan will headline the festival’s first day while Foo Fighters will lead the second.

Beyond them, Saturday will feature Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Lisa Loeb And Nine Stories, Madi Diaz, and Rijah. Also performing on Sunday are Queens Of The Stone Age, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Kills, Drew Holcomb And The Neighbors, War & Treaty, Hurray For The Riff Raff, and Darren Kiely.

There’s an SMS pre-sale for tickets happening on May 16 from 10 a.m. to noon ET. The public on-sale begins immediately after, at which point ticket prices will increase. Find more information about tickets on the festival website.

As Connecticut Post notes, Soundside isn’t a completely new event, as it’s a rebranded version of the pre-existing Sound On Sound festival. The publication also notes that Founders Entertainment, which was an organizer of Sound On Sound, has combined with C3 Presents, the Live Nation-owned event production company behind events like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and C3 will operate this year’s Soundside fest.