Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the first of her Guts World Tour shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden tonight (April 5) — and had a surprise in store for fans. During her set, she brought out Noah Kahan and the two did a duet of his song “Stick Season.”

“Olivia Rodrigo is such a special talent and person and I just can’t thank her and her band and team for inviting me to sing tonight,” Kahan posted on Twitter shortly after taking the stage. “You deserve it all @oliviarodrigo.”

A few months ago, Rodrigo covered Kahan’s hit for her appearance on BBC Live Lounge. Now, in just a couple days, the two will be releasing it on vinyl as part of a Record Store Day exclusive. Tonight is helping fans get even more excited to pick it up at a local store on April 20. More information about that can be found here.

Kahan has also been a documented fan of Rodrigo, as he described her “Lacy” song as something that’s “so beautiful and it highlights what I love so much about Olivia’s lyricism, it’s very dynamic and it just makes you feel an emotion we’ve all experienced before.”

Check out Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan performing “Stick Season” together at Madison Square Garden here.