After spending years in the New Orleans DIY scene, four-piece collective Special Interest are back with a newly inked deal with Rough Trade and a message of endurance we all need to hear at the moment. On their third studio album Endure, the band manage to translate the feeling of a connection and rough and sweaty mosh pit into sound. With tracks like the dark and moody “Herman’s House” and the euphoric club banger “Midnight Legend,” the band expertly blend art-rock, house, and hardcore influences to create a unique and enthralling sound.

To celebrate the release of Endure and their ongoing tour, band members Alli Logout, Maria Elena, Nathan Cassiani, and Ruth Mascelli sat down with Uproxx to talk Liz Phair, a rock ‘n roll animal sanctuary, and making a mean carbonara dish in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Mascelli: Urgent, heartfelt, noisey, groovy.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Logout: Those influential f*ggots from the swamp that made music to move me through the exact social and ecological circumstances we are experiencing right now.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Cassiani: Barcelona. An equal balance of how good our set was and how much I love the city.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Logout: Friends. Everyone just needs someone to support and listen to them. We would have stopped years ago if our friends weren’t by our side

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Cassiani: As a band? Maybe when the label took us to our first Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco.

What album do you know every word to?

Mascelli: Exile In Guyville.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Logout: ESG At San Francisco pride in like 2014 or something.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?