When Spiritualized, the long-time project of British psychedelic space rock songwriter J. Spaceman (née Jason Pierce), announced the band’s new album last November, they also release the lead single, “Always Together With You.” The epic, sprawling track, buzzed with the nostalgia of Spirtualized’s seminal 1997 album, “Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space.” And now today, Spaceman and Spiritualized have released the second offering from Everything Was Beautiful in the gorgeous folk of “Crazy.”

Highlighted by country strings and the vocal harmony of Spaceman and Americana staple Nikki Lane, it definitely continues to build the anticipation for the album due out next month. The video was directed by Spaceman and was partly inspired by Andy Warhol’s 1963 film, Kiss. On the album, Spaceman played 16 different instruments and laid down tracks at 11 different studios, including his London home.

Made in the thick of the pandemic, Spaceman embraced the isolation and said that “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life.” He also noted of recording with a variety of collaborators in a variety of locations, “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”

Watch the video for “Crazy” above.

Everything Was Beautiful is out 2/25 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.