Back in February, Spiritualized‘s Jason Pierce (aka J. Spaceman) announced that his seminal space-rock band would reissue their first four albums: 1992’s Lazer Guided Melodies dropped April 23, followed by 1995’s Pure Phase. Now, Spiritualized’ 1997 LP Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space — which famously featured contributions from Dr. John, the London Community Gospel Choir, and pedal steel guitarist B.J. Cole — is due for a reissue in September via Fat Possum Records.

Looking back on making what is often regarded as the band’s best work, Pierce said in a statement:

“We went out to America ahead of recording this record. John [Coxon] had joined on guitar and I’d recorded the title track and a number of other demos that ended up on the finished record. But we got to play ‘Cop Shoot Cop’ and ‘Electricity’ live and to work them out before we recorded them for the record and then John became integral to the band. He came from a world of Syl Johnson and Al Green, Teenie Hodges, and Reggie Young; a different world within the guitar lines. And then there was Kate [Radley]’s hugely influential keyboard that was relentless and loud.”

Pierce also revealed how he managed to get Dr. John to play on the record. “With Dr. John, I just wrote a letter, sent the track and his response was immediate. He said, ‘Absolutely, absolutely, love it.’ It was where he wanted to be. I was completely in awe of him and his playing and everything he put to it. I could hardly speak, to be honest. Not that I needed to speak much. It didn’t add anything little or less to the proceedings. It was an amazing session, amazing to do.”

The Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space reissue is out 9/10 via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order it here.