2018 saw the return of Spiritualized, as the UK space rock group released And Nothing Hurt, their first album since 2012. It was a strong record and a high-quality comeback, and it turns out they’re not leaving the album behind in 2018. The group was the musical guest on The Late Show last night, and they performed album standout “I’m Your Man” on the show. The slow-burning, epic, and soulful ballad was a thrill ride through moments both slow and intense, intimate and rocking.

As for the future of Spiritualized, frontman Jason Pierce previously suggested that And Nothing Hurt might be the group’s last album, saying in a 2016 interview, “I’m a lot older now and in a weird way I think it’s my last record. […] I’ve already covered so much ground and already done a load of ideas. There’s no point doing something unless it’s better than that. It’s mentally and physically such a taxing and demanding year or so, and there’s no point doing it unless it’s really something else. I’ve never bowed to pressure and done anything I’d considered a bad move artistically. And I won’t start for anybody.”

