Australia’s Splendour In The Grass is always one of the year’s most anticipated spring festivals. This year, as live events recover from the impact of the pandemic and waiting for it to be safe for crowds to gather in persono once more, the fest is offering a virtual event this summer before it resumes in November 21. Dubbed Splendour XR, this event is slated to be one of the most immersive music festivals experiences so far. Slated for Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, the stacked lineup includes artists like Khalid, Grimes, Charli XCX, The Killers, and so many more.

Artists will deliver never-before-seen live sets created specifically for this event, and tickets will be the relatively affordable price of $19.99 for a single day, $34.99 for both days. That’s certainly cheaper than any other festival you’ll attend this year.

“Splendour has always offered patrons a deep programming experience with The Forum, Global Village, Little Splendour and more on offer alongside our favorite artists,” Splendour in the Grass Co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said. “We could not be more excited about Splendour XR and the opportunity to take the Splendour goodness online to our existing community and also to new audiences around the globe.”

Check out the full lineup below, purchase tickets here, and get a sense of the virtual event’s immersive experience in the preview video above.

DAY 1

KHALID. CHVRCHES. DENZEL CURRY. DUKE DUMONT. TASH SULTANA. MASKED WOLF. RUSS MILLIONS. BAND OF HORSES. LITTLE SIMZ. VIOLENT SOHO. AURORA. PHOEBE BRIDGERS. VERA BLUE. PINK SWEAT$. CLIENT LIAISON. GRIFF. POND. TAYLA PARX. DUNE RATS. METHYL ETHEL. THE CHATS. TRIPLE ONE. CAT & CALMELL. KING STINGRAY. THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND

DAY 2

THE KILLERS. CHARLI XCX. VANCE JOY. GRIMES METAVERSE (SUPER BETA). THE AVALANCHES. OF MONSTERS AND MEN. KAYTRANADA. BLACK PUMAS. HOT DUB TIME MACHINE. MILLENNIUM PARADE. THE JUNGLE GIANTS. OCEAN ALLEY. JUNGLE. WHAT SO NOT. KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD. SINÉAD HARNETT. HOLLY HUMBERSTONE. SPACEY JANE. CROOKED COLOURS. AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS. WAFIA. AVIVA. THE SNUTS. BAND-MAID. ZIGGY RAMO. GRETTA RAY