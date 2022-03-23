Last month, Spoon reached a big career milestone by releasing their tenth album, Lucifer On The Sofa. The Texas favorites apparently saw a lot of potential for diversity with one of the album’s songs, the 2021 single “Wild,” as today, they’ve dropped the Wild EP, which features four versions of the song.

Aside from the original album version, a highlight is “Jack Wild,” a new version of the track produced by Jack Antonoff (who actually co-wrote the original song). Antonoff’s version of the song is a bit lighter than the more rocking album version. The percussion is less aggressive and the guitars are given less prominence in the mix, giving the song a more open feel overall.

Then there’s “Trashy Wild,” which goes in the opposite direction of Antonoff’s remix by amping up the rock elements. Also contributing to the EP is Dennis Bovell, a long-standing and revered figure in the dub and reggae community. His version of “Wild” gives the rhythm more prominence and adds texture via coyote howls and other noises.

Spoon’s Brit Daniel previously spoke about writing the song with Antonoff, telling Apple Music:

“Jack and I got together years ago. I feel like we worked on two songs — this one and ‘Can I Sit Next To You’, but nothing really happened with that. I don’t know how exactly to describe his signature other than there’s something about the chord changes that are a little more epic than usual. When you work with other people, you recognize how, when you’re writing on your own, you get locked into certain patterns. Even when you’re coming up with a brand new song, its new chords and its new changes and everything, there are certain patterns that just exist in your mind. So, when you work with other people, it’s so much easier to break out of those patterns. We just kind of got brought together — someone suggested we would enjoy writing together and I sure did.”

Stream Wild EP above.