Austin, Texas indie-rockers Spoon have been at it for a while now. The veteran group launched their career in the ’90s with their debut album, 1996’s Telephono. They followed that album up the next year with a five-track EP, Soft Effects. Now, those two formative releases are getting the reissue treatment via Matador Records.

The album and EP will be re-released on vinyl and CD on July 24, which will be the first time these releases will be available individually on CD and vinyl since their original releases, over 20 years ago. As Spoon leader Britt Daniel notes, “Some of these albums haven’t been available on vinyl or CD in years, and in some places they never actually came out.” Additionally, a silkscreen cover version of Soft Effects will be available, albeit only in a limited run of 500 copies on red vinyl and a further 500 on blue vinyl.

These two rereleases kick off the Slay On Cue series of reissues. Other records set to be included will be A Series Of Sneaks (originally released in 1998), Girls Can Tell (2001), Kill The Moonlight (2002), and Transference (2010). Additionally, North American fans will be able to get a fan-curated compilation LP, All The Weird Kids Up Front (Mas Rolas Chidas), which is set for a Record Store Day release on August 29.

Today’s announcement also brought with it a video for the Kill The Moonlight track “Small Stakes,” which was developed from the original 88mm film. Daneil says of the clip, “It’s a little glimpse into life in the studio in 2002 during the recording of Kill The Moonlight, filmed by our friend Peter Simonite.”

The rereleases of Telephono and Soft Effects are out 7/24 via Matador Records. Pre-order them here.