Spotify has just revealed the streaming platform’s biggest songs of the year. While a catchy beat and a hypnotic melody are usually what draws people in, the lyrics are what make a long-lasting impact.

Such is the case for Spotify’s Songs With the Most Shared Lyrics Globally, in which many higher-ranking songs were released before 2022. Coming in at No. 5 is Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know,” which came out in 2004. A version of the song went viral on TikTok earlier this year in a trend where the user sends a message to their younger selves.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Born To Die, Lana Del Rey came in at No. 4, with her breakthrough hit, “Summertime Sadness.”

Coming in at No. 3 is “I Love You So,” by The Walters. This 2014 indie jam also went viral on TikTok, in which users shared how they interpreted a particular line — “‘but I love you so, please let me go.”

The second song with the most globally shared lyrics was Conan Gray‘s “Heather,” whose namesake became a viral term on TikTok in which users would describe a beautiful woman.

Glass Animal’s “Heat Waves” was the most lyrically alluded-to song of 2022, two years after its official release. Because sometimes, all we think about is this great song, which proved to be the longest-charting song in Hot 100 history.

