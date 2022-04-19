All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Kurt Vile — Watch My Moves It’s been four years since Kurt Vile last released an album, which is pretty unusual seeing the former War On Drugs guitarist typically drops a new project every year or two. But with his latest LP Watch My Moves, Vile shows it was worth the wait. The sprawling album is packed with laid-back tunes and meandering melodies. “I think my records are always enough of something new in my evolution,” Vile told Uproxx in a recent interview. “I’ve always got new things to say.” Alex G — We’re All Going To The World’s Fair Alex G just dropped his first new collection of songs since his 2019 album House Of Sugar. The singer’s project is the soundtrack to the upcoming film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, and as such, it’s not your typical Alex G album. For one, the album is almost entirely instrumental besides the album closer “End Song.” Some songs like “Stitch” feature jarring ambient chords while others like “Are You In Trouble” sound more like the rest of Alex G’s tender catalog.

Prince Daddy & The Hyena — Prince Daddy & The Hyena Albany, NY-based four-piece Prince Daddy & The Hyena has quickly emerged as one of modern emo’s buzziest bands, and their new self-titled album shows why. The 13-track LP moves between relentlessly ripping tracks and passionate power ballads, drawing inspiration from vocalist Kory Gregory’s fear of death, which was worsened by a scary car accident in 2018. “I think the record as a whole, as a journey, feels bittersweet and hopeful in a way,” Gregory said about the self-titled effort. Phoebe Bridgers — “Sidelines” Ahead of her captivating Coachella performance last weekend, Phoebe Bridgers returned with the brand new track “Sidelines.” News of the new song promptly crashed her website thanks to excited fans, but the wistful single doesn’t point to an upcoming project anytime soon. Rather, “Sidelines” was written for the upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends (she’s been a longtime fan of the author) and features Bridgers’ earnest reflections on mortality and emotional vulnerability.

Faye Webster — “Car Therapy” Atlanta indie songwriter Faye Webster announced the new project Car Therapy Sessions, an EP of new and reimagined songs backed by a full orchestra. It’s lead single “Car Therapy” displays Webster’s versatile songwriting, transforming a contemplative ballad into a nostalgia-inducing and cinematic masterpiece. Built To Spill — “Gonna Lose” After several successful decades as a band, Built To Spill announced their eighth studio album and Sub Pop debut, When The Wind Forgets Your Name. The album isn’t out until September, but they’re keeping fans excited for the release with the new track “Gonna Lose,” a frenetic tune that combines catchy refrains with feverish guitar riffs.

Saya Gray — “Saving Grace” Musician Saya Gray has positioned herself as one to watch with a pair of previously released singles. Now offering another look at her upcoming debut album 19 Masters, Gray drops the captivating track “Saving Grace,” a song that features intricate chords and Gray’s soulful vocals for an overall soothing single. Bruce Lee Band — “I Hate This!” Bruce Lee Band first made a name for themselves with witty ska-punk hits on their 1994 debut. Decades later, Bruce Lee Band are still kicking and a year after their EP Division In The Heartland, the group is back to preview the upcoming LP One Step Forward, Two Steps Back. The new track “I Hate This!” gives a taste of the raucous week-long session that the album was recorded in, featuring propulsive refrains and catchy lyrics over impressively fast-paced beats.

The Walters — “Million Little Problems” Indie-pop band The Walters are making their Warner Records debut with Try Again, an album that marks a new direction for the LA-by-way-of-Chicago band. The lead single “Million Little Problems” shows what made fans initially fall in love with The Walters’ platinum-selling track “I Love You So,” boasting playful melodies and dreamy guitars. Tomberlin — “Sunstruck” Tomberlin is just over a week away from the release of her sophomore album I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…, sharing one last look at the album with the serene and confident new song “Sunstruck.” Tomberlin explained the song holds similarities to a love song, but isn’t exactly a love song. “It is more a love song to forced distance, time alone with yourself, letting go, searching for yourself and the healing that takes place when you make those things an active focus in your life.”