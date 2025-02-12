Indie Mixtape 20: Squid Sound Emboldened On ‘Cowards’

Squid’s third album opens with a song about cannibalism. In the disturbingly titled “Crispy Skin,” vocalist and drummer Ollie Judge assumes the mind of a character from Tender Is The Flesh, a 2017 novel by Argentine writer Agustina Bazterrica. “The blood drips faster than you can think,” he sings during its harrowing finale. Judge has previously described Cowards as a book of dark fairy tales, and its grim (or should I say Grimm?) backdrop befits the art-rock quintet’s knotty, dense arrangements.

Like the most disquieting fairy tales, Cowards vacillates between light and dark; harmony and dissonance; peace and violence. It’s the way in which they both balance and wield this tension that lies at the crux of the record. Through this juggling act, Cowards shines with an emboldened panache.

Following the record’s release on Friday, Judge sat down with Uproxx to talk about singing Nine Inch Nails with tech bros, getting a Twin Peaks tattoo, not being worried about AI and music, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Music made by us.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

With frustration because you can’t eat vinyl, tapes or CDs.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Probably Mark Hollis… or Kate Bush.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

We had some great artist catering at Roskilde festival; it was in the posh bit that we weren’t supposed to be in but Laurie managed to sweet-talk us in. I don’t remember much of the meal but the experience was fun.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Probably Nine Inch Nails at Primavera LA. It was a disastrous trip because Virgin Atlantic lost all of our equipment and we played a pretty rubbish show with hired gear. Nine Inch Nails made up for that, though. It was probably the best-sounding gig we’ve been to. Highlight was standing down the front shouting along to “Head Like A Hole” with a bunch of LA tech bros. The power of music, huh?

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Probably “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, but the Johnny Cash cover has a bit more weight behind it.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Potato Croquettes

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We stayed in a cheap hotel off the motorway in Milan. We quickly realised it was primarily a sex hotel with mirrors on the ceiling and secret corridors.