Squid Are Fed Up With Propaganda On The 8-Minute Single ‘Pamphlets’

Experimental UK group Squid have a new album Bright Green Field dropping next week, and they’ve previewed it previously with singles like “Paddling.” Now they’re back with another advance look at the record before it drops next week (on May 7), returning with “Pamphlets.” The 8-minute track establishes a quick and consistent pace early before embarking on a frenetic post-punk journey.

Squid drummer and lyricist Ollie Judge says of the song, “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”

The band also previously said of their upcoming album, “This is the debut album we’ve always wanted to make and without a doubt the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done. We can’t wait for you to hear the whole thing. And especially to be able to play it to you in person…….”

Listen to “Pamphlets” above. Squid has also announced their first-ever US tour, so find all of their upcoming dates below.

09/07 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

09/09 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

09/10 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

09/23 — London, UK @ Printworks

09/24 — Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

09/25 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/27 — Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

09/28 — Glasgow, UK @ SW3

09/29 — Belfast, UK @ Empire

09/30 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

10/03 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

10/04 — Southampton, UK @ 1865

10/05 — Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix

10/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/08 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/09 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

10/11 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

10/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

10/15 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B

10/16 — Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

10/18 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

10/19 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

10/21 — Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich

10/23 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

10/24 — Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

10/25 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia

10/25 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

10/28 — Barcelona, ES @ Upload

10/29 — Madrid, ES @ Independence

10/30 — Vigo, ES @ Masterclub

11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/10 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

11/23 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Bright Green Field is out 5/7 via Warp Records. Pre-order it here.