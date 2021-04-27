Squid Are Fed Up With Propaganda On The 8-Minute Single ‘Pamphlets’

Experimental UK group Squid have a new album Bright Green Field dropping next week, and they’ve previewed it previously with singles like “Paddling.” Now they’re back with another advance look at the record before it drops next week (on May 7), returning with “Pamphlets.” The 8-minute track establishes a quick and consistent pace early before embarking on a frenetic post-punk journey.
Squid drummer and lyricist Ollie Judge says of the song, “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”
The band also previously said of their upcoming album, “This is the debut album we’ve always wanted to make and without a doubt the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done. We can’t wait for you to hear the whole thing. And especially to be able to play it to you in person…….”
Listen to “Pamphlets” above. Squid has also announced their first-ever US tour, so find all of their upcoming dates below.
09/07 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
09/09 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
09/10 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
09/23 — London, UK @ Printworks
09/24 — Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
09/25 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/27 — Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
09/28 — Glasgow, UK @ SW3
09/29 — Belfast, UK @ Empire
09/30 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
10/03 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
10/04 — Southampton, UK @ 1865
10/05 — Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix
10/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/08 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/09 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
10/11 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
10/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
10/15 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
10/16 — Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox
10/18 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
10/19 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
10/21 — Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich
10/23 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
10/24 — Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
10/25 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia
10/25 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
10/28 — Barcelona, ES @ Upload
10/29 — Madrid, ES @ Independence
10/30 — Vigo, ES @ Masterclub
11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/10 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
11/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
11/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
11/23 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Bright Green Field is out 5/7 via Warp Records. Pre-order it here.