The members of Squid, a five-piece group from the UK, met at college and bonded over their love of ambient and jazz music. It’s unsurprising then, that Paddling, the latest preview of their debut album Bright Green Field, is an experimental number, which has shades of David Byrne, The B-52s, and punk.

The band says of the track, “Written from two different perspectives, ‘Paddling’ is a song about the dichotomy between simple pleasures and decadent consumerism. Recounting a familiar scene from The Wind in the Willows, the song reminds us that although we are humans, we are ultimately animals that are driven by both modern and primal instincts, leading to vanity and machismo around us in the everyday.”

In the description of the YouTube video for the song, the band also noted of it and of Bright Green Field:

“We started writing Paddling when we were but kids still living in Brighton. Last summer we really got into playing this together again. Straight away we started to work the tune into new places whilst we were writing at the Old Road in Chippenham, the track became an important part of Bright Green Field for us. Recording Paddling was great, it was quite hot so naturally the tempo was upped a fair bit too. Dan Carey’s modular synthesizer is definitely the 6th band member in this one, turning Louis & Anton’s guitars into racecars from about the 5 minute mark. Our debut album Bright Green Field is out 7th May on @Warp Records​! This is the debut album we’ve always wanted to make and without a doubt the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done. We can’t wait for you to hear the whole thing. And especially to be able to play it to you in person…….”

Listen to “Paddling” above and check out the Bright Green Field art and tracklist below.

1. “Resolution Square”

2. “G.S.K.”

3. “Narrator”

4. “Boy Racers”

5. “Paddling”

6. “Documentary Filmmaker”

7. “2010”

8. “The Flyover”

9. “Peel St.”

10. “Global Groove”

11. “Pamphlets”

Bright Green Field is out 5/7 via Warp Records. Pre-order it here.