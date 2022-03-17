Way back in August, it was announced that Joni Mitchell would be honored as MusiCares’ 2022 Person Of The Year. Mitchell said in a statement at the time, “I’m honored to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity. I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

Now we’re getting closer to the gala honoring Mitchell, which is set to go down on April 1 (presumably not as an April Fools’ Day joke). Many of the evening’s performers were previously announced, but now St. Vincent, Beck, and Chaka Khan have been added to the lineup.

✨We're thrilled to announce a new lineup of performers for the #MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year gala featuring @brandicarlile, @JonBatiste, @beck, @BlackPumasMusic, @st_vincent and more, honoring the legendary singer-songwriter and eight-time GRAMMY Award winner @JoniMitchell. pic.twitter.com/zzcPZQT4YW — MusiCares (@MusiCares) March 17, 2022

They join a roster that also includes Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, Herbie Hancock, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash. Meanwhile, Carlile and Batiste are pulling double duty as the event’s artistic directors. James Taylor and Maggie Rogers were originally set to participate, too, but they had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

In January, Mitchell threw her support behind Neil Young’s Spotify boycott, saying, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.