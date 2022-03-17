St. Vincent Annie Clark 2021 Austin City Limits Festival ACL
Getty Image
Indie

St. Vincent And Others Will Perform At Joni Mitchell’s MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Way back in August, it was announced that Joni Mitchell would be honored as MusiCares’ 2022 Person Of The Year. Mitchell said in a statement at the time, “I’m honored to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity. I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

Now we’re getting closer to the gala honoring Mitchell, which is set to go down on April 1 (presumably not as an April Fools’ Day joke). Many of the evening’s performers were previously announced, but now St. Vincent, Beck, and Chaka Khan have been added to the lineup.

They join a roster that also includes Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, Herbie Hancock, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash. Meanwhile, Carlile and Batiste are pulling double duty as the event’s artistic directors. James Taylor and Maggie Rogers were originally set to participate, too, but they had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

In January, Mitchell threw her support behind Neil Young’s Spotify boycott, saying, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×