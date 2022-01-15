Indie rock superstar and noted Curb Your Entusiasm fan, Annie Clark of St. Vincent will be up for another Grammy award this year (whenever the awards show decides to go down that is.) Following her 2019 win for Best Rock Song, Clark has endeared herself to Recording Academy voters and her star continues to shine following last year’s release of Daddy’s Home, her seventh album. She started 2022 playing “…At The Holiday Party” and being interviewed by James Corden on The Late Late Show, and come this Saturday January 15, she’ll appear on the latest episode of Austin City Limits on PBS.

A final preview of the episode just dropped in St. Vincent’s performance of album standout “Down.” It follows the already released clip of “Pay Your Way In Pain,” and is an excellent representation of the expansive and elaborate live show that St. Vincent put down for the Daddy’s Home tour. On the stage, a blonded, go-go boots-wearing Clark is at the helm on the guitar, backed by a band and three funky backing singers, as the ensemble puts down the track in memorable fashion.

This will mark the third time that St. Vincent has played an Austin City Limits episode and it will air on Saturday, January 15th on PBS, along with a performance by singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun. Following the broadcast, it will also be available to stream online at the ACL website here, where you can also find recent performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

Watch St. Vincent perform “Down” on Austin City Limits above.