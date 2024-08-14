Indie Mixtape 20: Wishy Hit The Jackpot On ‘Triple Seven’

Wishy have hit the jackpot with Triple Seven. Kevin Krauter and Nina Pitchkites, the main songwriting partnership at the core of the Indiana-bred group, mine alt-rock’s various ‘90s offshoots – dream pop, shoegaze, and even Britpop – to create a sound of their own. Now, rounded out with a full band consisting of guitarist Dimitri Morris, bassist Mitch Collins, and drummer Conner Host, Wishy fully realize their vision on their full-length debut.
From the shimmery guitar strums of the title track to the dreamy back-and-forth vocals Krauter and Pitchkites share on “Persuasion,” Triple Seven is full of moments that crystallize Wishy as one of the best new bands in indie rock writ large. They are by no means wishy-washy.
Ahead of the record’s release this Friday, Krauter and Pitchkites sat down with Uproxx to talk about Alvvays, Avril Lavigne, and the best Indian food in Indianapolis in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Krauter: Crazy, sexy, colorful, energetic.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Krauter: As the kind of music that makes people feel happy and full of life.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Pitchkites: I’m incredibly inspired by Molly Rankin from Alvvays. Her lyrics are so intentional and genuine without being too on the nose. They have just the right amount of whimsy and cheekiness which is something I always strive for in my writing.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
Krauter: Little India at 52nd and College in Indianapolis. The butter chicken… unbelievable.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
Pitchkites: That’s a hard one but it might have to be Caroline Polachek who I saw last year. Her raw talent really shows live. To be able to sing the way she does, move around the stage, while also incorporating a theatrical element is very inspiring.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
Krauter: “I’m With You” – Avril Lavigne
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Krauter: Faeries by Brian Froud used copy for sale
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
Krauter: We drove through the night once on the way to NYC from Cincinnati and we all took long naps in the recliner chairs at the King Spa in New Jersey.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
Pitchkites: Sounds cliche but probably LA. I just love being there and I get to see some familiar faces. I would love to play in Tokyo or Singapore very soon!
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Pitchkites: Quit worrying about the future so much!
What’s one of your hidden talents?
Pitchkites: I’ve been told I can do a very convincing Yoshi impression.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Krauter: The complete and total liberation of Palestine from apartheid occupation. Noam Chomsky has a terrific lecture from 2011 on the subject.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
Pitchkites: I think AI can have its benefits in areas outside of art. I’m pretty anti AI as it pertains to the creation of music or pretty much any artistic medium. It’s kind of oxymoronic to use it for that purpose when art’s sole purpose is to heal the human spirit and allow us to relate to one another. There’s also plenty of real, human artists who can create art (and get paid) that is leagues beyond anything AI can do. The good news is I think most people feel this way so I’m not too worried about it replacing human talent.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
Krauter: The Bats, The Sundays, Ivy, Hole, The Radio Dept. Location: someone’s barbecue
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Pitchkites: @servideo— hilarious stuff.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
Pitchkites: I just got a tattoo from my friend Kaitlin that’s a sketch they did of Arthur Russell’s album Love Is Overtaking Me, easily one of my all-time favorite records.
What is your pre-show ritual?
Krauter: Hacky sack with the band.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Pitchkites: Jeremy Sumpter in the live action Peter Pan (2003).
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
Krauter: Somewhere tropical with the love of my life.
What is your biggest fear?
Pitchkites: Living with regret.
Triple Seven is out 8/16 via Winspear. Find more information here.