Indie Mixtape 20: Wishy Hit The Jackpot On ‘Triple Seven’

Wishy have hit the jackpot with Triple Seven. Kevin Krauter and Nina Pitchkites, the main songwriting partnership at the core of the Indiana-bred group, mine alt-rock’s various ‘90s offshoots – dream pop, shoegaze, and even Britpop – to create a sound of their own. Now, rounded out with a full band consisting of guitarist Dimitri Morris, bassist Mitch Collins, and drummer Conner Host, Wishy fully realize their vision on their full-length debut.

From the shimmery guitar strums of the title track to the dreamy back-and-forth vocals Krauter and Pitchkites share on “Persuasion,” Triple Seven is full of moments that crystallize Wishy as one of the best new bands in indie rock writ large. They are by no means wishy-washy.

Ahead of the record’s release this Friday, Krauter and Pitchkites sat down with Uproxx to talk about Alvvays, Avril Lavigne, and the best Indian food in Indianapolis in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Krauter: Crazy, sexy, colorful, energetic.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Krauter: As the kind of music that makes people feel happy and full of life.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Pitchkites: I’m incredibly inspired by Molly Rankin from Alvvays. Her lyrics are so intentional and genuine without being too on the nose. They have just the right amount of whimsy and cheekiness which is something I always strive for in my writing.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Krauter: Little India at 52nd and College in Indianapolis. The butter chicken… unbelievable.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Pitchkites: That’s a hard one but it might have to be Caroline Polachek who I saw last year. Her raw talent really shows live. To be able to sing the way she does, move around the stage, while also incorporating a theatrical element is very inspiring.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Krauter: “I’m With You” – Avril Lavigne

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Krauter: Faeries by Brian Froud used copy for sale

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Krauter: We drove through the night once on the way to NYC from Cincinnati and we all took long naps in the recliner chairs at the King Spa in New Jersey.