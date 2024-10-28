Last month, Stevie Nicks delivered a new single, “The Lighthouse,” which was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Now she has spoken about how close to home abortion hits for her: On CBS Sunday Morning this past weekend, she said she believes that had she not gotten an abortion in the ’70s, it would have spelled the end of Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks said:

“I got pregnant and it was like, ‘Why? I have an IUD. I am totally protected. I have a great gynecologist. How come this has happened? What the heck?’ I’m like, ‘This can’t be happening.’ Fleetwood Mac is three years in, and it’s big, and we’re going into our third album. It was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, no.’ It would have destroyed Fleetwood Mac. […] I would’ve tried my best to get through, you know, being in the studio every single day expecting a child, but mostly, having a child with Don Henley would not have gone over big in Fleetwood Mac, with Lindsey and me — we had been broken up for two or three years. It would’ve been a nightmare scenario for me to live through.”

Nicks also spoke about the situation in a recent Rolling Stone interview, noting it happened in 1977 or 1978. She said, “Now, what the hell am I going to do? I cannot have a child. I am not the kind of woman who would hand my baby over to a nanny, not in a million years. So we would be dragging a baby around the world on tour, and I wouldn’t do that to my baby. I wouldn’t say I just need nine months. I would say I need a couple of years, and that would break up the band, period. So my decision was to have an abortion. If people want to be mad at me about that, I don’t really care, because my life was my life and my plan was my plan and had been since I was in the fourth grade.”

Watch Nicks on CBS Sunday Morning above.