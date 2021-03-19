Ever since digital artist Beeple raked in $69 million from selling an original artwork as an NFT, people everywhere are joining the craze. Already, musicians like Grimes and Diplo have made a sizeable sum off of NFTs and now, viral stars are looking to capitalize off the movement. Nathan Apodaca, the man behind last summer’s viral skateboarding TikTok that includes Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” is looking to sell the original video as an NFT, but it won’t be exactly the same as the original.

As previously reported, Apodaca’s NFT won’t include “Dreams,” and the Ocean Spray cranberry juice bottle that he’s holding will be blurred out. It was originally reported that the changes were made because Apodaca did not hold the rights to either. TMZ now reports that Apodaca was pushing for “Dreams” to be included in the sale, but Stevie Nicks was the one who shot down the possibility.

According to the report, Apodaca offered Nicks a 50 percent cut of the NFT’s final sale in exchange for giving him the rights to the song. But Nicks said no. Apodaca’s team says he was a little hurt, since Nicks was one of the only Fleetwood Mac members to not reach out to him after his TikTok put “Dreams” back on people’s radar.

Even still, Apodaca plans to go ahead with the sale of the NFT, which has a starting bid of $500,000. Apodaca doesn’t plan on keeping all the money for himself, however. Instead, he aims to use the funds to buy his parents a house and open an event center in his hometown of Idaho Falls.