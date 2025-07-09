Wet Leg did a home version of the Tiny Desk Concert series a few years ago, but now NPR has gotten the band into the office for a proper Tiny Desk performance, which was shared today (July 9).
It’s one fans are going to want to pay attention to. Aside from playing “CPR” and “Davina McCall,” Wet Leg also played “Mangetout,” an unreleased song they’ve played live before. They also debuted “11:21,” another unreleased track, but this one, they hadn’t performed before.
Meanwhile, a press release previously noted the group’s upcoming album “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” The project is also said to be “defined by its sheer exuberance and Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering.”
Watch the video above and for more live Wet Leg, check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wet Leg’s 2025 Tour Dates: The North American Moistourizer 2025 Tour
09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/05 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
09/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/13 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/17 — New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park
09/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
09/30 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/14 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Moisturizer is out 7/11 via Domino. Find more information here.