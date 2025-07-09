Wet Leg did a home version of the Tiny Desk Concert series a few years ago, but now NPR has gotten the band into the office for a proper Tiny Desk performance, which was shared today (July 9).

It’s one fans are going to want to pay attention to. Aside from playing “CPR” and “Davina McCall,” Wet Leg also played “Mangetout,” an unreleased song they’ve played live before. They also debuted “11:21,” another unreleased track, but this one, they hadn’t performed before.

Meanwhile, a press release previously noted the group’s upcoming album “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” The project is also said to be “defined by its sheer exuberance and Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering.”

Watch the video above and for more live Wet Leg, check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.