Check out the full tracklist below.

The set is available on either eight CDs or 14 vinyl records and includes remastered versions of 1994’s Definitely Maybe, 1995’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, 1997’s Be Here Now, 2000’s Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, 2002’s Heathen Chemistry, 2005’s Don’t Believe The Truth, and 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul, as well as the 1998 B-sides collection The Masterplan.

Oasis’ Complete Studio Album Collection Vinyl Tracklist

Definitely Maybe

A1. “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)”

A2. “Shakermaker (Remastered)”

A3. “Live Forever (Remastered)”

B1. “Up in the Sky (Remastered)”

B2. “Columbia (Remastered)”

B3. “Sad Song (Remastered)”

C1. “Supersonic (Remastered)”

C2. “Bring It On Down (Remastered)”

C3. “Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)”

D1. “Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)”

D2. “Slide Away (Remastered)”

D3. “Married with Children (Remastered)”

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

A1. “Hello (Remastered)”

A2. “Roll with It (Remastered)”

A3. “Wonderwall (Remastered)”

B1. “Don’t Look Back in Anger (Remastered)”

B2. “Hey Now! (Remastered)”

B3. “[Untitled] (Remastered)”

B4. “Bonehead’s Bank Holiday (Remastered)”

C1. “Some Might Say (Remastered)”

C2. “Cast No Shadow (Remastered)”

C3. “She’s Electric (Remastered)”

D1. “Morning Glory (Remastered)”

D2. “[Untitled] (Remastered)”

D3. “Champagne Supernova (Remastered)”

Be Here Now

A1. “D’You Know What I Mean? (Remastered)”

A2. “My Big Mouth (Remastered)”

A3. “Magic Pie (Remastered)”

B1. “Stand by Me (Remastered)”

B2. “I Hope, I Think, I Know (Remastered)”

B3. “The Girl in the Dirty Shirt (Remastered)”

C1. “Fade In-Out (Remastered)”

C2. “Don’t Go Away (Remastered)”

C3. “Be Here Now (Remastered)”

D1. “All Around the World (Remastered)”

D2. “It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!) (Remastered)”

D3. “All Around the World (Reprise) (Remastered)”

The Masterplan

A1. “Acquiesce (Remastered)”

A2. “Underneath the Sky (Remastered)”

A3. “Talk Tonight (Remastered)”

A4. “Going Nowhere (Remastered)”

B1. “Fade Away (Remastered)”

B2. “The Swamp Song (Remastered)”

B3. “I Am the Walrus – Live Glasgow Cathouse June ’94 (Remastered)”

C1. “Listen Up (Remastered)”

C2. “Rockin’ Chair (Remastered)”

C3. “Half the World Away (Remastered)”

D1. “(It’s Good) to Be Free (Remastered)”

D2. “Stay Young (Remastered)”

D3. “Headshrinker (Remastered)”

D4. “The Masterplan (Remastered)”

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants

A1. “Fuckin’ in the Bushes”

A2. “Go Let It Out”

A3. “Who Feels Love?”

A4. “Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is”

A5. “Little James”

B1. “Gas Panic!”

B2. “Where Did It All Go Wrong?”

B3. “Sunday Morning Call”

B4. “I Can See a Liar”

B5. “Roll It Over”

Heathen Chemistry

A1. “The Hindu Times”

A2. “Force of Nature”

A3. “Hung in a Bad Place”

B1. “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”

B2. “Songbird”

B3. “Little by Little”

C1. “A Quick Peep”

C2. “(Probably) All in My Mind”

C3. “She Is Love”

D1. “Born on a Different Cloud”

D2. “Better Man”

Don’t Believe The Truth

A1. “Turn Up the Sun”

A2. “Mucky Fingers”

A3. “Lyla”

A4. “Love Like a Bomb”

A5. “The Importance of Being Idle”

B1. “The Meaning of Soul”

B2. “Guess God Thinks I’m Abel”

B3. “Part of the Queue”

B4. “Keep the Dream Alive”

B5. “A Bell Will Ring”

B6. “Let There Be Love”

Dig Out Your Soul

A1. “Bag It Up”

A2. “The Turning”

B1. “Waiting for the Rapture”

B2. “The Shock of the Lightning”

B3. “I’m Outta Time”

C1. “(Get Off Your) High Horse Lady”

C2. “Falling Down”

C3. “To Be Where There’s Life”

D1. “Ain’t Got Nothin'”

D2. “The Nature of Reality”

D3. “Soldier On”

Complete Studio Album Collection is out 8/22 via Big Brother Recordings. Find more information here.