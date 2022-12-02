Following the passing of Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, her bandmates are paying tribute to the late talented musician and songwriter. Lindsey Buckingham posted an image of a handwritten note to his Instagram on Friday night, which includes a heartfelt message about McVie and her legacy.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” Buckingham wrote. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

“For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today,” the note added. “I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Prior to Buckingham’s post, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and the official Fleetwood Mac account all issued separate statements about McVie’s passing to an illness.

“See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me,” Nicks wrote, dedicating Haim’s “Hallelujah” to her dear friend. “I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

