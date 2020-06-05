Timothy Showalter fans are used to hearing indie-rock material from his Strand Of Oaks project, but he has shared something completely different today: Strand Of Oaks has dropped Ambient For Change, his first ambient release. All proceeds from the album, which is available exclusively on Bandcamp (since today is a fee-waiving day), will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Showalter also shared a brief note alongside the album, writing:

“I wrote these five songs in the midst of heartbreak for the tragic events in our country. The one outlet that I have is music and the ability to create with the intention of helping. I improvised these songs to try and give language to the overwhelming emotion I was feeling and to try in a small way to lend my voice of support. I’ve spent a lot of my life talking and singing but there are no words on this record. Making these songs helped me be still and contemplate how I can be a better more loving person and stand against injustice and inequality. I hope that these songs bring peace but at the same time I hope that they can also provide a safe space for meditation and reflection on ways that we can all help be there for one another. All proceeds from this recording will be going to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Black Lives Matter Much Love,

Tim – Strand of Oaks”

Listen to Ambient For Change below.