About a month ago, Strand Of Oaks (aka singer-songwriter Timothy Showalter) announced his forthcoming new album, In Heaven and shared its lead single “Galacticana.” Showalter says that the album was created with love in his heart, with the goal to provide “a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis, and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life.” Now, Showalter is back with another fresh new track called “Jimi & Stan,” a beautiful and soaring ode to his recently departed cat.

The track opens with a yearning vocal as Showalter calls out to his late buddy. Over driving, anthemic instrumentals, he then goes on to build a vivid scene of his cat in heaven, sitting and looking out at the galaxy alongside guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. “My sweetest buddy/cat Stan sadly passed away,” Showalter said in a statement. “And the only way I could describe my love for him was imagining Stan and Jimi Hendrix hanging out in heaven together smiling and going to shows and having the best time.” Listen to “Jimi & Stan” above.

In Heaven is out October 1 via Galacticana Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here, and check out Strand Of Oaks on tour across the U.S. later this year.