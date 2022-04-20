Strand Of Oaks Timothy Showalter 2017 Boston Calling Music Festival
Strand Of Oaks Joins The Cast Of 'Mayans M.C.' For His First Acting Gig

Strand Of Oaks (aka Timothy Showalter) is best known for the stretch of well-received albums he has put out since 2009. Now, though, he’s trying something new, as he just revealed he has dipped his toe into acting in a big way: He joined the cast of the TV series Mayans M.C., which premiered on FX in 2018 and takes place in the Sons Of Anarchy universe.

Sharing a photo of himself excitedly holding up his costume, he wrote on Instagram today, “HUGE LIFE NEWS! I’M ON A TV SHOW!!! It’s been one the greatest honors of my life joining the cast of [Mayans M.C.] – I play Hoosier a member of Sons of Anarchy. The entire cast and crew has welcomed me in like family. My endless thanks to Elgin James for giving me a chance and mentoring me these past few months and [JD Pardo] for being one of most kind and inspiring humans I’ve ever met and [Greg Vrotsos] for becoming a true brother and friend. Season 4 premiered on @fxnetworks last night and is now steaming on @hulu – I love you all and thank you for sharing this journey with me. Forever yours – tim.”

On Twitter, he added, “Can’t tell you how many people over the years have jokingly asked if I was in sons of anarchy. Well….I guess they were right.”

Fans may have noticed Showalter’s debut appearance in the series’ Season 4 premiere, which aired last night. Those who haven’t yet can check out the episode on Hulu now.

