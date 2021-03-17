Mayans M.C. returns for a third ride this week, and this time, things feel different. For one thing, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has left the building, and co-creator Elgin James took up showrunner duties. For another thing, sh*t is even darker than it was at the end of the second season finale (with a dead SAMCRO member). Front and center amid all of the fallout is Danny Pino, who portrays drug lord Miguel Galindo, who managed to get his hands dirtier, even while the cartel side of the show took a breather during Season 2’s last few episodes. Pino’s still steadily chipping away at his former TV persona (portraying detectives on Law and Order: SVU and Cold Case) while technically inhabiting bad-guy territory. Nonetheless, Miguel remained convinced last year that he could succeed where The Godfather‘s Michael Corleone ceremoniously failed.

The last time we spoke with Danny Pino, we discussed how Miguel even namechecked the Corleones while the show distanced itself from “Godfather karaoke.” and these days, Pino is no less perceptive. He was cool enough to speak with us about where Mayans M.C. goes from here and how it roared back to life despite the world’s current situation. As always, Pino isn’t even attempting to contain his gratitude surrounding this show and how entertainment can bring us all so much relief during trying times. Miguel’s got a lot on his plate this season — his mother’s killing, a business deal going seriously bad, and even more drama at home — and Pino is here to help us wade through that mess.

With all that the world’s going through, how did it feel to leave quarantine life and head into biker-drama land again?

First of all, it’s fantastic to be able to talk about a new season of Mayans M.C., especially given the reality of what we’ve all lived through for over a year and the massive losses our friends and families have suffered. It seems incredibly trivial to be discussing a piece of entertainment juxtaposed alongside the heroic efforts and sacrifices our doctors and health care workers have endured for months. Not to mention, the pressure to innovate and engage in a time of distanced learning for our teachers, administrators and educators. Thank you for the opportunity to express that and put my gratitude and focus on those who’ve shouldered the brunt of this pandemic including food service workers, truckers, mail and package carriers, etc. Now, on to entertainment. Much of my time has been spent watching film and TV; binging series, watching films and being transported outside of the well-tread four walls of my house. I’ve always known our industry to be a haven for escapism, but quarantine has brought that into focus like never before.

How is life on set with COVID protocols, and what’s the biggest adjustment made on set?

The biggest adjustment on set has been the separation from the crew. The cast is largely isolated from the crew to prevent shutdowns in production due to contact tracing. Our crew is made up of not only inspired artists and experts in their respective crafts, but fun, intelligent and engaging people to hang out with. Not being able to spend time with them, as in previous seasons, has been the biggest adjustment. Additionally, the awareness and focus to maintain those protocols for the safety of the cast and crew and our families and the longevity of our production is a constant priority that runs parallel to our storytelling now.

How did you feel about all the fans theorizing about Miguel being EZ and Angel’s brother, as well as the developments on that subject late last season?

I love reading what our fans have to say. We, as cast members, theorize, analyze and hypothesize as much, if not more, than our fans. It’s indicative of the bond created between the characters and the viewers. Even when the episode is over, our fans carry the characters with them, mulling over the relationships, considering the innuendo of a given line or the meaning of a loaded look. As far as Miguel potentially having two half-brothers who are outlaw bikers, I’m all in. Especially if that means working with J.D. Pardo and Clayton Cardenas more often. I respect and love both of them as men and artists.