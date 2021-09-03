In the lead up to his forthcoming album, In Heaven, Strand Of Oaks has shared a gorgeous new single, “Somewhere In Chicago,” which singer Tim Showalter says is a tribute to the late John Prime. Following earlier singles “Jimi & Stan” and “Galacticana,” “Somewhere In Chicago” is a mid-tempo jam that layers rhythm guitar with gentle solos and Tim Showalter’s washed-out vocals.

“My ode to the late John Prine and the midwestern ethos he so perfectly embodied,” Showalter said in a press release. “The song dreams of the great city of Chicago where John can forever and happily wander.”

In Heaven was recorded with collaborator Kevin Ratterman at Ratterman’s Invisible Creature studios in Los Angeles and is the first LP of Showalter’s since his move to Austin, Texas.

Of the album, which follows up 2019’s Eraserland, Showalter said in a press release, “In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis, and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life. Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I’m allowed to share it.”

In Heaven is out 10/1 via Galacticana Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.