Indie Mixtape 20: String Machine Can’t Get Enough Of ‘Con Air’

There aren’t enough bands these days with an abundance of members. Lucky for us, Pittsburgh’s String Machine comes to us in full form with seven members that come together to reveal the depths of each of the songs, with a truly full and fleshed-out sound. The group’s forthcoming album Hallelujah Hell Yeah is due later this month, and boasts nine tracks that feel like they are continuing to evolve as you listen. With as many members in the mix as String Machine, the deeply personal songwriting allows listeners to really feel like a fly on the wall, melding into the group as another member.

Ahead of the album’s release many of the band’s members sat down to talk Neutral Milk Hotel, tight black jeans, and classic rock in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

David: Dense goosebump love music

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

David: I just hope it helps people the same way it helped me.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

David: Pittsburgh (of course) but also Cleveland or anywhere in NJ

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

David: My dad is building and fabricating a hot rod from scratch because of his love for it. Lately, I’ve been looking at his passion to understand mine.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

David: Champs Diner – Brooklyn NY

What album do you know every word to?

David: Flies In All Directions by Weatherbox.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

David: Neutral Milk Hotel at this beautiful theatre in Pittsburgh.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Dylan: Black jeans so tight that they become one with your legs & a button-down shirt for optional levels of airflow.