sturgill simpson GRID
Getty Image
Indie

Sturgill Simpson Reintroduces Himself As Johnny Blue Skies And Announces A New Album And Tour

It’s the end of an era, but also a new beginning. Today (June 5), the artist formerly known as Sturgill Simpson has revealed that he will now perform under the name Johnny Blue Skies.

In tandem with the reveal of his new stage name, Johnny Blue Skies has revealed that he will release a new album, Passage Du Desir this summer. The album marks his eighth album and his first under his new moniker.

Shortly after releasing the album, Johnny will embark on a North American tour. Fans can purchase tickets here.

You can see the Passage Du Desir cover art, tracklist and tour dates below.

High Mountain Top Records

1. “Swamp Of Sadness”
2. “If The Sun Never Rises Again”
3. “Scooter Blues”
4. “Jupiter’s Faerie”
5. “Who I Am”
6. “Right Kind Of Dream”
7. “Mint Tea”
8. “One For The Road”

08/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/17 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/20 — Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*
09/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
09/24 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts
09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
09/27 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/01 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/04 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
10/06 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
10/09 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/13 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
10/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/19 — Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
10/21 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10/24 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/15 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
11/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/20 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*with Lord Huron

Passage Du Desir is out 7/12 via High Top Mountain Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of May 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors