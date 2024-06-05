It’s the end of an era, but also a new beginning. Today (June 5), the artist formerly known as Sturgill Simpson has revealed that he will now perform under the name Johnny Blue Skies.

In tandem with the reveal of his new stage name, Johnny Blue Skies has revealed that he will release a new album, Passage Du Desir this summer. The album marks his eighth album and his first under his new moniker.

Shortly after releasing the album, Johnny will embark on a North American tour. Fans can purchase tickets here.

You can see the Passage Du Desir cover art, tracklist and tour dates below.

1. “Swamp Of Sadness”

2. “If The Sun Never Rises Again”

3. “Scooter Blues”

4. “Jupiter’s Faerie”

5. “Who I Am”

6. “Right Kind Of Dream”

7. “Mint Tea”

8. “One For The Road”

08/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/17 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

09/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/20 — Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

09/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

09/24 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts

09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

09/27 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/28 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/01 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

10/04 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

10/06 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

10/09 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/13 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

10/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/19 — Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

10/21 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

10/24 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/15 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

11/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/20 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*with Lord Huron

Passage Du Desir is out 7/12 via High Top Mountain Records. Find more information here.