It’s the end of an era, but also a new beginning. Today (June 5), the artist formerly known as Sturgill Simpson has revealed that he will now perform under the name Johnny Blue Skies.
In tandem with the reveal of his new stage name, Johnny Blue Skies has revealed that he will release a new album, Passage Du Desir this summer. The album marks his eighth album and his first under his new moniker.
Shortly after releasing the album, Johnny will embark on a North American tour. Fans can purchase tickets here.
You can see the Passage Du Desir cover art, tracklist and tour dates below.
1. “Swamp Of Sadness”
2. “If The Sun Never Rises Again”
3. “Scooter Blues”
4. “Jupiter’s Faerie”
5. “Who I Am”
6. “Right Kind Of Dream”
7. “Mint Tea”
8. “One For The Road”
08/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/17 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/20 — Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*
09/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
09/24 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts
09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
09/27 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/01 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/04 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
10/06 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
10/09 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/13 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
10/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/19 — Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
10/21 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10/24 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/15 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
11/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/20 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*with Lord Huron
Passage Du Desir is out 7/12 via High Top Mountain Records. Find more information here.