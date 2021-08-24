Is The Latest Sturgill Simpson Album Also The Last? An Investigation

In 2017, Sturgill Simpson made a post on Instagram that laid out the rest of his career. After quoting the chorus of Kris Kristofferson’s “The Pilgrim: Chapter 33” — in which the legendary troubadour sings about “a walking contradiction, partly truth and partly fiction” — Simpson wrote that “my entire ‘country music career’ is a character based performance art piece in the form of five sequential concept albums all following the traditional Christian narrative of the journey of the human soul.”

This was heady stuff! At the time, Simpson had released only three albums. His most recent, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, had been nominated for an Album Of The Year Grammy earlier that year. He was in his prime, and appeared to be rising even higher. It was, in other words, a strange time to be hinting that your quote, country music career, end quote, might soon be over.

But the Instagram post didn’t come completely out of the blue. Simpson had suggested for years in various interviews — most notably on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2014 — that he was ultimately only going to make five LPs. While Simpson quickly deleted his Instagram post, he reiterated his five albums promise one week later while busking outside of the 2017 Country Music Awards. During an informal press conference, he offered up a detailed sketch of how each album fit into his so-called “Christian narrative”:

Yes. I’m only making five albums. And they all do serve a cohesive narrative of a life journey of a human soul from a traditional Western perspective. So High Top Mountain was a seminal album or a past life, you can’t go home. Metamodern Sounds in Country Music was ethereal, literally like the soul’s journey through space. A Sailor’s Guide To Earth represents birth, and life lessons learning them. The next one is going to be about life and sin. We’re literally going to go to hell. And the fifth one will be returning to the light. Absolution.

What nobody beyond Simpson’s inner circle knew at the time is that he had already recorded the bulk of his fourth record, Sound And Fury, which finally came out in the fall of 2019. That caustic and hard-rocking album did indeed prove to be about “literally going to hell,” which reflected Simpson’s self-described “miserable” headspace in 2017, when he achieved his greatest mainstream exposure yet while also feeling extreme weariness from an exhaustive tour schedule. These factors — along with being waylaid by a sinus surgery and mourning the death of his beloved grandfather, Lawrence Gray “Dood” Fraley — fed into the extreme negative mojo of Sound And Fury.

But Simpson’s fantasies about a finite, five albums-only career can’t only be attributed to a temporary funk. According to a Rolling Stone profile posted last week upon the release of Simpson’s latest record, The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, he insisted again that he’s stopping at five Sturgill Simpson albums. “This is the last Sturgill record,” he told the magazine. “I always said there would be five, and I wondered if I’d go back on that. But it really has cemented every step of the way how much I don’t want to carry all that weight.”

So … is this it? Is the reigning outlaw country singer of our time going to actually retire in the prime of his career? If it is it, what are we to make of the five albums he’s made and how they fit together? (Actually, he’s made seven — more on that in a moment.) Is this five-album arc an incredible called shot on Sturgill’s part, or just plain weird and even misguided?

For starters, it’s worth mentioning that Simpson gave himself an out in that Rolling Stone interview. “Going forward, I’d like to form a proper band with some people who I really love and respect musically, and be a part of something truly democratic in terms of creativity,” he said. “Not having to stand up there behind my name would allow me to be even more vulnerable, in a way.” So, he’s not done done. He’s just done making music in which “Sturgill Simpson” is the predominant brand … maybe. (At the 2017 CMAs, he floated the tantalizing possibility of a Highwayman-like supergroup with Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, and Margo Price. I’d be very curious to find out if that is still on the table.)