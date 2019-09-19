Indie Mixtape 20: Surf Curse Wish They Went To Film School

With their formative years spent somewhere between Reno, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, seeing Surf Curse live has become something of a right of passage for southwestern indie kids. The band’s new album, Heaven Surrounds You, is more polished than their previous efforts, thanks in part to in-demand indie-rock producer Jarvis Taveniere (Real Estate, Vivian Girls, Sunflower Bean). The album is a testament to coming of age, and is also chock full of references to cult cinema.

To celebrate the new album, Surf Curse drummer/vocalist Nick Rattigan and guitarist Jacob Rubeck sat down to talk endurance tests, Yoko Ono, and movies in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Nick Rattigan: Color. Giallo. Cult. Loveless.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Jacob Rubeck: As two friends who always had control of what they wanted to do and always pushed themselves to keep making the best work they could’ve done…or the people who wrote “Goth Babe.”

NR: Yeah the people who wrote “Goth Babe” for sure. On my tombstone.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

JR: I think for me at least Reno, just because of the before and after. Hanging with close friends, doing some karaoke, and thrifting around town.