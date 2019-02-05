Gina Canavan

Girlpool‘s third studio album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, doesn’t sound like a Girlpool record, but that’s okay.

Over two albums and an EP, singer-songwriter-best-friend duo Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad perfected a multilayered, springy-warm acoustic sound. Tucker and Tividad shared vocal duties on every song, their voices blending together and speaking to a shared experience of adolescence, falling in love and figuring out what’s up with the world and how you fit into it. Tucker and Tividad were teenagers when their first EP came out and shook the indie scene — but right out of the gate, Girlpool had a confident, consistent musical style.

What Chaos Is Imaginary delights in upending that style completely. Tucker and Tividad told me that the creative upheaval is the result of a natural evolution of the band’s sound, and some key alone time. After almost half a decade writing, recording, and touring together, Tucker and Tividad spent some time apart after the release of their second studio album, 2017’s Powerplant. Tividad recorded a solo album, 2018’s Oove Is Rare, and Tucker began transitioning (Tucker uses he/him pronouns). On their own, the two played with old songs they’d set aside while recording their other two albums, building them solo before finally joining back together to record them (plus a few new co-written tracks) for the album.

The resulting record is beautifully unsettled. For the first time, there’s a clear distinction between the “Cleo songs” and the “Harmony songs,” Cleo’s with warm vocals and fuzzed-out guitar, Harmony’s ruminative and tending toward acoustics and complex arrangements. What Chaos Is Imaginary is an album that finds beauty in flux and transition. Whether you’re in a band or not, part of growing up is figuring out who you are apart from friends and partners, exploring the contours of your own mind and learning who you are on your own. Change is good. Change is growth.

Recording the record, and revisiting these songs they’d written years ago, was a cathartic experience for the pair. “There was a lack of creative closure with these songs, because all the other songs we were writing together [for other albums] would get fully explored and felt, and then we had all these backlogged creative things that we hadn’t taken a full moment to indulge that feeling we had with them,” Tividad said. “When songs are just floating around and you don’t really give them their full moment, it just feels like a weird, dissociative creative breaking point.”

What Chaos Is Imaginary illustrates the band’s past and foreshadows their bright, ever-evolving future. I spoke with Tucker and Tividad about their experience writing, recording, and living the record. Read a condensed and edited version of our conversation below.

What Chaos Is Imaginary features some of the most varied instrumentals that you guys have had on any project so far — you’ve got, like, strings, synthesizers, drum machines, in addition to the more acoustic sound of your earlier projects. What sparked the decision to experiment with the instrumentals for this record?

Harmony Tividad: I feel like we just wanted to give these songs the opportunity to take up as wide of a space as possible, and see how far we could go with them. I feel like in the past we’ve been on more of a time crunch, or different factors have weighed in that have kept us from fully exploring how far we could take things. And I think we made a decision [for this record] that we wanted to see how much we could really do with these songs and our sound, how much we could expand.

With all of the varied songwriting timelines on What Chaos Is Imaginary, what would you say is the thread that unites it all, if there is one?

Cleo Tucker: That’s an interesting question. It’s funny, because to me the only thing that really threads it all together is time, like the time that most of those songs were created. Sonically, there isn’t really a thread between all of them. There are similar sounds on some of the songs. Like, there’s a couple songs on the record — for example, “Swamp And Bay,” “Joseph’s Dad,” “Pretty,” “Lucky Joke,” “Hire” — there’s kind of this indie rock sound that could be a record on its own. But then there are these elements to the album that feel completely out of left field, that represent a lot of experiment and growth and flirtation.

This record flirts with new sounds and old feelings, and it feels completely transitional, almost like there is no string running through all the songs on this album. The only thing that makes sense about these songs together is their representation of a growing period of time. Powerplant had many, many strings that were tangible to feel and hear on the album, and I think you have to search for the strings on this album for it to all come together. It’s less obvious.