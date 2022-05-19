The world was given yet another intergenerational fantasy collaboration today in the form of “Turn Up The Sunshine,” starring the legendary Diana Ross and multi-talented Tame Impala. The uplifting track is loaded with a myriad of instruments, a huge chorus, and an opportune, palpable brightness that is well-timed for the impending summer. The Sun reported on the record last fall after a conversation with someone from Ross’s team, and it is now known that “Turn Up The Sunshine” is the lead single from the upcoming soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

“Turn Up The Sunshine” features songwriting contributions from Jack Antonoff, who is responsible for producing the entire album, in addition to Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, and the man behind Tame Impala, Kevin Parker. The seventies-inspired soundtrack will also feature HER, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, RZA, and Caroline Polachek, some of which will be trying their hand at covering classic songs from the disco era.

This release follows Diana Ross’ 2021 album Thank You, the 25th in her catalog, lead by the single “I Still Believe.” Tame Impala released The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes in February of this year featuring Lil Yachty, Blood Orange, Maurice Fulton, and more.

