All signs have indicated that a new Tame Impala album is on the way. Kevin Parker released a new song, “End Of Summer,” in July, then he followed it yesterday (September 3) with “Loser.”

Well, it’s happening: Today, Tame Impala announced Deadbeat, a new album set for release on October 17. Shortly before the announcement, Parker shared a teaser video on Instagram that includes a snippet of new music.

A press release notes that on the album, Parker “sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date,” and that the project is “deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene, recasting Tame Impala as a kind of future primitive rave act in the process.”

It goes on to reveal that the project was worked on “over the last few years” and primarily put together “between Parker’s hometown of Fremantle and his studio, Wave House in Injidup, Western Australia in the first half of 2025.” As far as lyrical themes, the project sees Parker “channelling an endless bummer, a self-deprecating f*ck-up stuck in a negative feedback loop when he should have long had his sh*t together,” and that it “pitches raving as self-enquiry, self-medication in lieu of self-care and the kick-on as domestic bliss.”

Check out the Deadbeat cover art below.