After hinting and teasing, it’s official: A new Tame Impala album, Deadbeat, is on the way, five year’s after 2020’s The Slow Rush.

Furthermore, Kevin Parker is also bringing the album on the road with a tour. The currently announced dates are so far minimal, with shows in Brooklyn (two nights), Chicago, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles (two nights), and Oakland. The shows run from October 31 to November 14. Sign-ups for pre-sales are open on the Tame Impala website now, ahead of the general on-sale on September 12 at noon local time.

A press release says that on the album, Parker “sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date,” and that the album is “deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene, recasting Tame Impala as a kind of future primitive rave act in the process.”

Check out the tour dates below, along with the Deadbeat album cover artwork.